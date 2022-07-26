NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is quickly approaching. New Mexicans impacted by wildfires have until Aug. 4 to apply for federal assistance through the agency.

Residents can follow up on their applications by calling the FEMA helpline. Officials are also reaching out to residents with missing information in their applications. FEMA is giving the public a head’s up that those outreach calls could come from unknown or out-of-state phone numbers.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also recently announced that FEMA has granted New Mexico’s request for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance, initiating a process that will make housing assistance available to eligible New Mexicans who have been affected by wildfire in Lincoln, Mora, and San Miguel counties. Direct Assistance may be provided for a period of up to 18 months which began May 4 of this year, the date of President Biden’s declaration of a major disaster.

Based on available data as of July 11, they estimate that 102 applicants meet the eligibility criteria for Direct Temporary Housing Assistance.