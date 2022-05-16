LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Teachers and students in the Las Vegas School District are scrambling to finish up the year as the Calf Canyon-Hermit’s Peak wildfire keeps them out of the classroom.

“Some kids thought they were able to go home and they went home but then they had to re-evacuate,” said Shaunmarie Sanchez.

People in Northern New Mexico are constantly on alert, as that fire grows causing loss and destruction.

“We have to just take it day by day,” said Sanchez. Sanchez was out of her home for an entire week with her kids. She’s been able to come home but her area is still in danger and in the “set” status.

“It’s hard to figure out what to do when we don’t even know what’s going to happen,” said Sanchez. Sanchez isn’t just a mother, she’s also a 5th grade teacher at Sierra Vista Elementary in Las Vegas.

“We’re thinking about our students, and their families and what their going through,” said Sanchez.

Not only is she concerned about her own family but for the dozens of students now stuck in the same position.

“I’ve had students in Texas, Colorado, Kentucky just wherever they can to get away from their home,” said Sanchez.

Missing school days because of evacuations and the loss of power. Las Vegas City Schools even cancelling class districtwide for a week earlier this month because of the fires.

“One of the teachers I work with, she was stuck in Mora and she couldn’t get out because all of the roads were blocked,” said Sanchez. Since then, most classes have been online.

“It was a challenge cause again we had some kids that didn’t have internet, didn’t have power, they were still displaced,” said Sanchez.

Despite the uncertainty, she is grateful she still has her home to go back to after work because others haven’t been so lucky.

“We had a bus driver who lost his house in the first initial evacuation and he was driving the bus that next week, we had a teacher assistant who lost her house she was back at work too,” said Sanchez.