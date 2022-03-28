LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A former high school volleyball coach has filed a whistleblower lawsuit against Las Vegas city schools, saying she was fired for speaking up about coaches harassing female students, something her attorney hopes sends a message to other districts across the state.

“Gender bullying and harassment of students in high school athletics. Those days are over. Those adults that abuse their positions of power over students, need to be held accountable,” said attorney Jacob Candelaria.

Former Robertson High School head volleyball coach Stacy Fulgenzi says in April of 2019 she was approached by the female athletes on the tennis team who told her they were being verbally harassed and treated unfairly. Fulgenzi says she went on to send an email to district administrators about the allegations.

Three weeks later, Fulgenzi says she was demoted and moved to the middle school. Then in November of 2019, she was fired after a school fundraiser. She claims it’s because the money raised was not deposited into a district account within 24 hours, something her attorney says is bogus.

“Because at the same time they claim my client violated this 24-hour turnover policy, another male coach in the district did the same thing. In fact, held a fundraiser and didn’t turn the money over for at least a week,” Candelaria said.

The lawsuit is filed against the superintendent and the athletic director who is Fulgenzi’s ex-brother-in-law. Candelaria says that is not what is motivating the lawsuit. “The timeline in this case clearly illustrates that the motivating factor for the district’s retaliation was my client’s whistle blower. three days after she first blew the whistle, she was demoted and within months she was fired.”

She is seeking two times the amount of back pay and other damages. The coach is also asking to be reinstated but she is now a coach at West Las Vegas High School. KRQE News 13 reached out to the district for comment but have not heard back.