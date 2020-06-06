Las Vegas school board president’s assault charge dismissed

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The assault charge against the Las Vegas city school board president has been dropped. Robert Duran III was arrested in April after police say he slapped his stepdaughter and fired a gun near his stepson’s feet. The police report says Duran called them asking his stepson to be removed from the property. According to court documents, the victim failed to show up for a preliminary hearing. So Judge Joseph Pena dismissed the charges but they could be refiled.
