News Alert
APD shuts down roads in downtown to prepare for protests, demonstrations

Las Vegas school board president’s assault charge dismissed

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The assault charge against the Las Vegas city school board president has been dropped. Robert Duran III was arrested in April after police say he slapped his stepdaughter and fired a gun near his stepson’s feet. The police report says Duran called them asking his stepson to be removed from the property. According to court documents, the victim failed to show up for a preliminary hearing. So Judge Joseph Pena dismissed the charges but they could be refiled.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss