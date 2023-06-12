LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Vegas School Board secretary is facing charges for causing a disturbance. It’s not the first time he’s been in trouble with the law.

Police arrested Robert Duran III on Friday for public nuisance and harassment after they say he was peering into a neighbor’s car while holding a screwdriver.

He claimed someone was inside, but the neighbor told police that the people and objects Duran saw weren’t really there.

According to a criminal complaint, Duran admitted to being on cocaine.

Duran was arrested in 2020 on an assault charge after police said he slapped his step-daughter and shot a gun at his step-son’s feet.

That case was dismissed with the victim failed to attend a preliminary hearing. Duran served as school board president at the time.