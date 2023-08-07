LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Vegas police officer found himself on the other side of the law after being charged with drug distribution.

The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick Maes last week after an investigation into his younger brother Fabian Maes.

Fabian was arrested back in May after police said he was attempting to smuggle drugs into jail by turning himself in on an active warrant.

Police received a tip and searched Fabian’s home, where he lived with his older brother Patrick.

During the search, police said they found several different steroids in the older Maes’s room without a prescription.

Police believe Patrick wanted to sell the drugs. He is now facing charges for possession of steroids and distribution of a controlled substance.