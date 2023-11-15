LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo handed in a resignation to the city Tuesday saying he wanted to focus on his physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Trujillo was elected to the position in 2020 with the term ending next year. City Councilor David Romero will serve as the interim mayor until a permanent one is elected in a special election.

Las Vegas Police Department Chief Antonio Salazar and his girlfriend are now facing charges of domestic violence. According to a criminal complaint, Salazar and his girlfriend were drinking in early October before they started “messing around.”

Salazar said his girlfriend slapped him before tackling her to the ground. She then stood up and pushed Salazar to the ground. The complaint said the couple’s daughter was present during the incident.

New Mexico State Police said the girlfriend told them the next week she was the aggressor. Both she and Salazar are facing one charge of battery against a household member. The city said Salazar is currently on administrative leave.