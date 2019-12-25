Las Vegas mayor indicted on multiple felony charges

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Vegas mayor has been indicted on a slew of felony charges.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s office claim Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron steered business to her boyfriend’s construction company to line both of their pockets. They say years ago, the mayor hired her boyfriend, Marvin Salazar, for multiple city jobs, including the installation of new floors at city hall.

Investigators claim they have found evidence that when Salazar got the job, the job’s payout doubled without going back to bid, believing he pocketed the extra cash.

Now, Gurule-Giron has been charged with six felony counts including official acts for personal financial interest. Salazar is also facing charges.

