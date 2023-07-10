LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The largest wildfire in state history destroyed a northern New Mexico watershed that tens of thousands of people relied on. While Las Vegas has beaten the odds when in cleaning up their city’s water source, the mayor said the work isn’t done when it comes to their water supply.

“Needless to say, what a difference a year makes,” said Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo. That was the sentiment shared at the state legislature’s Water and Natural Resources Committee.

The mayor recounted what his community faced for months last spring: “It was a year of anomalies, right? The largest forest fire in New Mexico history, the windiest ever recorded in state history. We had 27 days of red flag weather during the fire,” Trujillo recalled.

As the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon fire burned, one of his main concerns was the Gallinas Watershed. “As you know, the Gallinas River is our lifeline. So, we only have one lifeline. We don’t have multiple.”

Mayor Trujillo said, when they initially designed and built their water filtration system for the area, it was designed to handle the water coming down the Gallinas River.

“The type of water that was coming down the Gallinas River was somewhat pristine. You could drink the water right out of the river. It was that delicious,” Trujillo stated. After the fire, the mayor said that all changed.

“The fire devastated a good portion of the watershed, which effected the quality of water. We had 21 days of water left in Las Vegas last year at this very time.”

He said residents of Las Vegas had to ration their water use: 40 gallons per person—which is less than half of what an average person uses per day. After getting the water filtration system under control thanks to emergency funding, the city is now setting its sights on putting a brand-new filtration system that can handle more capacity.

“We’re building a brand new one that will handle the type of water that’s going to be coming down the river for ten years more,” Trujillo stated.