Las Vegas mayor accused of bribery resigns from office

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Las Vegas has resigned from office.

Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron pleaded not guilty on Monday to bribery and illegal kickback charges. She is accused of steering city contracts to her boyfriend’s company, and sharing inside information so he could win the bid.

A meeting was scheduled for Friday to discuss her removal for “malfeasance in office.” Instead, she sent a letter to councilors on Wednesday, saying she believes her resignation “is in the best interest of the citizens of Las Vegas.”

