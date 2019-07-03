Las Vegas councilor requests vote to remove mayor from office

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE)- A Las Vegas City Councilor is calling for action to remove the city’s mayor. The news comes after Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron’s home and office were raided last week by the state’s attorney general.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports councilor Barbara Perea-Casey is requesting a vote on removing the mayor from office. She says that the city’s charter allows the mayor and city manager to have the power to decide what is put on the council agenda so Perea-Casey told the New Mexican she doubts her request will be heard.

A search warrant says Gurule-Giron may have been steering city business to her supposed boyfriend’s company.

She denies any wrongdoing or even a romantic connection.