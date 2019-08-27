Las Vegas coach punched after game

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A high school football coach in northern New Mexico says he was punched in the head by a fan after a weekend game.

Las Vegas Roberston Coach Leroy Gonzales told the Santa Fe New Mexican he was walking to the bus after winning a game against Santa Fe High when someone ran up behind him and punched him in the ear.

Gonzales filed a police report but at this point, no one is facing charges. The NMAA has been cracking down on bad behavior by fans and parents. They recently made it clear spectators who don’t follow the rules will be banned.