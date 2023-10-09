LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A northern New Mexico animal shelter is out thousands of dollars after a recent hail storm. Las Vegas Animal Care Center manager, Beatrice Gallegos says storm left behind a lot of damage.

“The hail just decimated everything. We had a window in our office break, it actually came through and hit one of our staff because she was sitting at the computer. The glass just broke and shattered all over the computer,” Gallegos said.

She said while none of the animals were injured, the hail destroyed crates, wire kennel trays and storage bins. Gallegos said they had just spend almost $4,000 to purchase all those items. She said she is thankful the damage wasn’t worse and is taking what happened as a learning experience.

The shelter is asking for donations of kennel’s or wire cages.