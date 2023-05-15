LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – One northern New Mexico animal shelter is doing everything they can to unite one of their dogs with their new owner, crossing state lines. Shelter dog Astro is ready to make the trek to his forever home but there is one issue it’s over 650+ miles away in Boise, Idaho.

“Unfortunately she had a full car on her way back up so when she left she promised Astro she’d move mountains to get him home,” said Beatriz Gallegos, shelter director.

The Las Vegas Animal Care Center has ran the fearful feral dog workshop for the past four years but this is the first time one of their attendees has fallen head over heels for a dog at the shelter.

Andrea met 2-year-old Astro and knew he was the one. Astro has been in the shelter since September so when Andrea said she wanted him, Gallegos knew they wanted to help out to reunite them. “Luckily we found a transport company that would take him as far as Salt Lake City, Utah,” said Gallegos.

The shelter and Astro’s new owner are raising money to cover the transport fee and gas money. Astro did officially leave for Utah on Sunday and should be meeting up with his new owner sometime Monday morning.

Andrea says all of the extra money raised after transport is paid for will go directly to the Las Vegas Animal Care Center. A link to donate can be found here.