NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – For 50 years, tradition and history have been kept alive at El Rancho de Las Golondrinas south of Santa Fe. Las Golondrinas is now officially on the National Register of Historic Districts after being added last month.

Now, with some new recognition organizers hope to share the unique story with even more people. “It’s really a reaffirmation of the work that’s being done out here it’s an incredibly historic property,” museum director Daniel Goodman said. The move ensures the ranch, turned museum, and all its history will be preserved.

Goodman says he hopes being added to the list will bring in more tourists. He says despite it being off-season, they are working to get the living history museum ready for visitors. “We got to get our budget together for the next year, we got to plan all the festivals and get those going again, get our educational program going,” Goodman said. The museum was also added to the state’s register of cultural properties last fall.