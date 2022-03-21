LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces woman is recovering after a dog attacked her in her front yard Wednesday night. The dog first attacked Penny Duncklee’s neighbor and then went after Duncklee who couldn’t escape.

Duncklee had injuries on both arms. Doctors had to amputate her right arm just below her elbow. She also needed to have surgery on her left hand just to get some motion back.

Those who know Duncklee are asking for local lawmakers to make new laws for other agencies to take over.

“Animal Control is hampered by the lack of laws, the city needs to do something about better laws, and the county,” said Kathleen Deasy, Duncklee’s friend.

Las Cruces Police say the dog has been caught and is currently quarantined for 10 days. Despite the attack, Duncklee’s family says she is in good spirits. Her daughter-in-law has created a GoFundMe to help with her medial expenses.