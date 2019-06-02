New Mexico

Las Cruces woman jailed after police say her baby's skull was fractured

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - A woman from Las Cruces is in jail after police say her infant son's skull was fractured. 27-year-old Elvia Hilaria Dorado was arrested Friday.

Police say Dorado and her boyfriend took the four-month-old to a Las Cruces hospital nearly a week ago claiming the baby fell from a bed.

Doctors found skull and rib fractures and transferred the child to an El Paso hospital for more care. Dorado was arrested for child abuse and is held without bail.

