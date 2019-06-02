Las Cruces woman jailed after police say her baby's skull was fractured

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) - A woman from Las Cruces is in jail after police say her infant son's skull was fractured. 27-year-old Elvia Hilaria Dorado was arrested Friday.

Police say Dorado and her boyfriend took the four-month-old to a Las Cruces hospital nearly a week ago claiming the baby fell from a bed.

Doctors found skull and rib fractures and transferred the child to an El Paso hospital for more care. Dorado was arrested for child abuse and is held without bail.