Las Cruces wanting feedback on “pop-up” bike projects

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Cruces is asking for feedback on its newest road project. It has been working on “pop-up bike projects,” which are temporary bicycle lane improvements on city roads.

The goal of the project is to show designs for both bikes and cars to share the road as well as to plan for future permanent lanes. The city says it plans a mix of new lanes, with some painted to show where bikers should ride while others offer more protection for riders.