Las Cruces turns down $48K grant from federal government

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- Las Cruces officials have rejected a grant supporting cooperation between local and federal law enforcement at the border.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, the city council voted against participation in the federal program known at Operation Stone Garden. The final vote was 5-2 in favor to defeat the resolution with Mayor Ken Miyagishima and Councilor Jack Eakman voting in favor.

The grant would have given $48,381 to the local police department.

The Las Cruces Police Chief stated the money primarily is used for narcotics enforcement and to assist with the interception of human traffickers. The majority of the funds is used to defray the costs of overtime and mileage.

The Sheriff’s Office has received funding from Operation Stonegarden since 2007. Councilors cited concerns over the grant’s connection to controversial immigration policies and accountability standards.