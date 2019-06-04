Las Cruces to receive thousands of dollars for migrant relief services

Las Cruces will soon receive thousands of dollars to help provide relief services for migrant families. The Albuquerque Journal reports the city will receive $250,000 from the state to help cover relief costs.

The money is a one-time grant from the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham notified city officials that funds appropriated by the state Legislature would become available.

About 8,200 asylum seekers have been released in Las Cruces by Border Patrol since mid-April. Other cities and counties in the state are also eligible to apply.