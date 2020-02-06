Las Cruces teen accused of distributing stolen medical marijuana

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 13-year-old accused of stealing medical marijuana and giving it to classmates.

Las Cruces Police say the female student handed out five-ounce bags of pot to three other girls at Sierra Middle School last Friday. A 13-year-old boy was also found with a bag the day before and it’s believed it came from the same student.

Police learned she took the marijuana from her grandmother, who has a medical cannabis card.

“Anybody who has a medical cannabis card and can legally purchase it, they should treat the substance, the medical cannabis just as any other prescription drug and make sure it’s locked up,” said Las Cruces Police Dan Trujillo.

The teen is now charged with three felony counts of distribution. The other teens are charged with possession.