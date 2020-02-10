Las Cruces soldier dies in Afghanistan

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces soldier was one of two U.S. service members killed in combat operations in Afghanistan on Saturday.

Sgt. First Class Antonio Rodriguez (left) and Sgt. First Class Javier Gutierrez (right)

Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, from Las Cruces and Sergeant First Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez from Texas were both assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Officials say Sgt. Rodriguez was shot by a man in an Afghan army uniform.

He was serving his 10th deployment overseas and was a 2009 graduate of Mayfield High School. Six other U.S. service members were wounded and are receiving medical care at a U.S. facility. Saturday’s incident is currently under investigation.