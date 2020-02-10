Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Las Cruces soldier dies in Afghanistan

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces soldier was one of two U.S. service members killed in combat operations in Afghanistan on Saturday.

Sgt. First Class Antonio Rodriguez (left) and Sgt. First Class Javier Gutierrez (right)

Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, from Las Cruces and Sergeant First Class Javier Jaguar Gutierrez from Texas were both assigned to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Officials say Sgt. Rodriguez was shot by a man in an Afghan army uniform.

He was serving his 10th deployment overseas and was a 2009 graduate of Mayfield High School. Six other U.S. service members were wounded and are receiving medical care at a U.S. facility. Saturday’s incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞