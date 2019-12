LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces School Resource officer has been criminally cited for accidentally firing his gun.

Police say Francisco Estradas’ gun went off in his office at Picacho Middle School. No one else was in the office at the time, and no one was hit. It’s not yet known why the gun fired, but Estrada is charged with a misdemeanor of improper use of a firearm.

He’s been with LCPD for eight years, including four as a school resource officer.