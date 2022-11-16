NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting his wife has reportedly died. He was accused of the fatal shooting in September.

Robert Yacone and his wife, Kimberly Yacone, co-owned a well-known restaurant in Las Cruces. He was accused of killing her in September. Recently, he passed away.

Details are limited, but the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office reported his death from the El Paso County Medical Examiner. They have not given any information surrounding his death.

The police had been called out 15 times in the last year before her death. He had been shot by Doña Ana County deputies during the September encounter after they said he charged at them. It’s unknown if that contributed to his death