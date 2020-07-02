Las Cruces Public Schools to discuss renaming Onate High School

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major improvement project on a very busy highway in southeastern New Mexico is set to begin next month. Highway 285 is used heavily by truckers hauling oil and gas to and from the area. It's also been the sight of far too many deadly crashes. Starting August 3 work will begin to rebuild the road to make it safer.

The first phase will cover mile marker zero to mile marker 16. The speed limit will be reduced during construction and there will be intermittent land closures. The state is investing $56 million in the project.