Las Cruces Public Schools to discuss renaming Onate High School

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A school named after Juan de Onate may be a new name. Las Cruces Public Schools will hold a special meeting on July 14 to discuss renaming Onate High School. The district says it’s considering the change after receiving requests from the public. There have been renewed calls in recent weeks to remove monuments dedicated to Onate and other controversial Spanish figures over their treatment of Native Americans.

