“Filling the shoes of Dr. Trujillo was the greatest challenge. Being superintendent was not originally in my career path, but I truly feel that I was called to serve in this capacity.”

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools will soon fill an important position. They are looking for a new superintendent.

On Thursday, the district announced that current Superintendent Ralph Ramos will retire, and his last day is set for April 7.

“I made it my mission to attend as many concerts, competitions, games, activities, and celebrations as possible,” said Ramos, “My days started early and ended late, and I loved every second of it.”

Ramos took over the role after the death of Doctor Karen Trujillo in 2021. He has been in education for 31 years.