Las Cruces Public Schools, police to hold press conference following death of superintendent

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –Las Cruces Public Schools and Las Cruces Police will host a joint press conference at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 26 following the sudden death of LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo. KRQE News 13 will stream the conference live on this page.

Trujillo died on Thursday night in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash while she was walking her two dogs. Police say a Nissan Quest minivan was traveling west on Edgewood Ave. when it struck Trujillo.

Authorities say the driver and the only occupant of the minivan remained at the scene and has been cooperative with police. Trujillo was transported to a hospital where she died shortly after arriving.