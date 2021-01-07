Las Cruces police warn residents of ransom scam

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is warning residents of potential scam telephone calls. According to police, the calls try to entice people to respond to the scene of a car crash and to provide personal or financial information, or pay ransom for the safe return of a relative. Police also say residents are reminded to withhold from providing personal or financial information to anyone you do not know.

According to a news release, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, a Las Cruces couple received a telephone call from a man who claimed to be at the scene of a crash involving the couple’s daughter. The caller put a woman on the phone who claimed to be the couple’s distraught daughter who was allegedly being held against her will. The caller also demanded $1,000 from the couple for the safe release of their daughter according to the news release.

According to LCPD as per the couple, the caller ordered them to obtain either a certified check or gift cards and then was supposed to meet with the caller to make the exchange. Police say anyone who receives a call should refrain from responding without verifying the authenticity of the call and should report it to police by calling 575-526-0795 or 911 if it is an emergency. Police say a dispatcher should be able to easily confirm whether or not there is a motor vehicle crash.

