Las Cruces police warn about fake census takers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police Department is warning residents of impersonators portraying themselves as Census takers trying to get personal or financial information.

LCPD says two incidents were reported last week, fortunately, neither of the residents fell victim to the impersonator or any potential scam. LCPD says Census takers will carry a badge that identifies them as a worker for the United States Census Bureau and Census takers will not ask for any banking or financial information.

According to a news release, residents can verify a Census taker by calling the Census Field Service Office at 1-844-330-2020. Police say, anyone who suspects a fraudulent Census taker, or any suspicious activity, can call police LCPD at 575-526-0795 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

