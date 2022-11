LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for help finding 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler, who disappeared a year ago. They say he was last seen in November 2021 at White Sands Missile Range while his car was found in December north of El Paso at a state park.

Police were told he had planned to travel to Ruidoso before he was reported missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Cruces police.