LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are searching for a motorcyclist they said crashed into a garage door. The incident happened on Calle Sosa around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The motorcyclist fled the scene and did not report the crash. No one was injured.

It is believed to be a green motorcycle and was last seen heading west on Poplar Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.