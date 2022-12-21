LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are searching for a motorcyclist they said crashed into a garage door. The incident happened on Calle Sosa around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The motorcyclist fled the scene and did not report the crash. No one was injured.
It is believed to be a green motorcycle and was last seen heading west on Poplar Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.