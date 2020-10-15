Las Cruces Police search for missing teen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Edaly Escobedo. Police say she was last seen on October 13 around 7:30 p.m.
Escobedo is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 110-pounds. She has dark brown hair and dark brown eyes and was last seen waring an orange shirt blue jeans, and red Jordan shoes.
LCPD state that Escobedo left her residence voluntarily, but because of her age, she may be in danger. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Edaly Escobedo is asked to call Las Cruces Police at 575-526-0795.
Latest News:
- Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19
- Arkansas parents come together after a spirit day leaves some students feeling excluded
- Lawmakers: New Mexico farmers shortchanged on disaster aid
- Two Biden campaign staffers test positive for COVID-19
- Close congressional race in southern New Mexico draws eyes