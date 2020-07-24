Las Cruces police search for missing father, 8-year-old son

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

33-year-old Jesus Abel Martinez (courtesy Las Cruces Police)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing father and his 8-year-old son. The Las Cruces Police Department says 33-year-old Jesus Abel Martinez and his son Isaiah Martinez were last seen on July 22 around 10 a.m. at the Wood Spring Suites located at 2080 South Triviz Drive.

Authorities say the pair was headed to Anthony, Texas in a blue Chevrolet Suburban but never returned. Jesus is said to be five-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing brown pants and a black shirt. Isaiah is about four-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs 75-pounds, and was last seen in blue shorts and a grey shirt. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the father and son is asked to call 911 immediately or Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.

  • 33-year-old Jesus Abel Martinez
  • 8-year-old Isaiah Martinez
(courtesy Las Cruces Police Department)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss