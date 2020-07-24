Las Cruces police search for missing father, 8-year-old son

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing father and his 8-year-old son. The Las Cruces Police Department says 33-year-old Jesus Abel Martinez and his son Isaiah Martinez were last seen on July 22 around 10 a.m. at the Wood Spring Suites located at 2080 South Triviz Drive.

Authorities say the pair was headed to Anthony, Texas in a blue Chevrolet Suburban but never returned. Jesus is said to be five-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

He was last seen wearing brown pants and a black shirt. Isaiah is about four-feet, eight-inches tall, weighs 75-pounds, and was last seen in blue shorts and a grey shirt. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the father and son is asked to call 911 immediately or Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795.