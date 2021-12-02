Las Cruces Police search for man last seen on Nov. 8

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are trying to find a 33-year-old man who has been missing since November 8. That’s when Las Cruces Police say Geoffrey Spangler left the White Sands Missile Range headed for Ruidoso but never arrived.

Spangler was driving a 2000 Dodge Avenger with a license number 594RFF. Police say Spangler is 6’1″ tall, weighing about 205 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. If you know anything about his whereabouts, call Las Cruces Police at 575-526-0795.

