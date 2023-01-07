LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces police are investigating a shooting. Officials said it happened Friday morning.

According to Las Cruces police, officers were called to the 900 block of Lees Drive for reports of a shooting. A man, 30, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Officials have not said the condition of the man.

Investigators are looking into the shooting to determine who was involved and what led to the incident.

If you have information on the shooting police would like you to call 575-526-0795.