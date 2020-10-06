Las Cruces Police say speed was factor in crash involving teens

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department says that a crash on Sunday, Oct. 4 sent three teenagers to area hospitals. Police say officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:20 a.m. on North Solano Drive to find a 2007 Infiniti that had crashed into a brick wall on the east side of Solano.

Authorities say the 17-year-old driver and his 16-year-old brother, who was the front-seat passenger, were transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso. A 17-year-old boy who was the backseat passenger was later self-admitted to a local hospital.

LCPD states that the 16-year-old received severe injuries to his hand and was the most critically injured of all three involved in the crash. Police say he and the driver weren’t properly utilizing seatbelts.

Traffic investigators report that the Infinity was traveling south on Solano Dr. at a high rate of speed and the driver may have been attempting to race another vehicle. Investigators state that they believe the driver began to lose control of the vehicle near Ridgetop Avenue and the car crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic, jumped the curb, crashed into a brick wall and through a tree.

Las Cruces Police say that a 24-year-old woman who was walking by at the time of the crash provided initial first aid and possibly saved the life of the 16-year-old boy. A driver and passenger of another vehicle also stopped to render aid before police and fire crews arrived at the scene.

Debris from the brick wall is said to have damaged at least three vehicles that were parked at the scene of the crash. LCPD says that the two brothers are from Albuquerque but have recently been living in Las Cruces.

Authorities say the Infinity had a temporary and expired license plate and that speed was a contributing factor in the crash which remains under investigation. LCPD reports that citations are pending.

