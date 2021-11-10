Las Cruces Police say carjacker killed himself after stealing off-duty officer’s car

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police says a carjacker killed himself after stealing an off-duty police officer’s personal car. Just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the officer was driving on I-25 and saw a single-car crash.

When he went to check on the crash, a man got out and threatened the officer with a knife before stealing the officer’s personal vehicle which had his equipment in it. Officers eventually caught up to the man who crashed into a fence at a local school.

SWAT and negotiators were brought out but he was not responsive and investigators say he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

