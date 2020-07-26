Las Cruces police request public’s help in finding missing teen

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Las Cruces teenager.

Jaelyn Flores, 13, was last seen July 25 around 7:45 p.m. Flores is 4’10” tall, weights approximately 100 lbs., has dark brown hair, and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black shorts, and black shoes.

Police believe Flores left her house voluntarily but because of her age, may be in danger. Anyone with information is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.