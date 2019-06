LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two baby bunnies have a new place to call home, thanks to a Las Cruces police officer.

Officer Joshua Herrera noticed the bunnies covered in ants while on patrol Monday. He cleaned them off and sent them on their way, but about a half hour later they were once again full of ants.

Officer Herrera put the bunnies in his vest and cared for them until a representative from Stick House Sanctuary, a wildlife rehab center, came for them.

They appear to be in good in shape.