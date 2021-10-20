Las Cruces police officer receives awards for role in stopping criminal

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces police officer received two major commendations for his role in stopping a man who killed a state police officer. Officer Adrian De La Garza was awarded both the Purple Heart and Silver Star awards for the National Police Hall of Fame.

In February, De Le Garza stopped a vehicle driven by Omar Felix Cueva who had shot and killed New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott along I-10. Cueva and De La Garza exchanged gunfire and De La Garza was hit but officials say he didn’t back down as officers swarmed the area.