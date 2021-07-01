Las Cruces police officer receives Act of Valor award

*Video above contains graphic content

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces Police Department officer is being honored for his response following the death of Officer Darian Jarrott. Officer Adrian de la Garza received the Act of Valor Award Wednesday from the Fraternal Order of Police.

He was one of the officers in pursuit of Omar Cueva back in February, after Cueva shot and killed Officer Jarrott near Deming. Officer de la Garza performed a PIT maneuver on Cueva’s truck, then he confronted him.

That’s when Cueva opened fire, hitting Officer de la Garza. However, he got up and fired back at Cueva. Other officers also opened fire on Cueva, killing him. De la Garza is a 17-year veteran of the force.