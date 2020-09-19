Las Cruces police officer arrested for DWI

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces police officer was arrested Saturday morning for a drunk-driving offense.
According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, state police arrested 26-year-old Officer Lourdes Hernandez around 6:30 a.m. while she was driving northbound on I-25 near mile marker one. Hernandez has been charged with DWI, negligent use of a deadly weapon, and speeding.
