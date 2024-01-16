LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces Police officer accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in 2022 is appealing the suspension of his law enforcement certification.

Officer Brad Lunsford responded to the gas station after recieving a report that Presley Eze took beer from the store without paying. Eze resisted as officers arrested him and reached for an officer’s taser when Lunsford shot him in the head at point-blank range, according to court documents. Lunsford pleaded not guilty to a voluntary manslaughter charge in December.

Lunsford’s law enforcement certification was suspended on Dec. 13 by the New Mexico Law Enforcewment Certification Board, and his lawyers appealed the decision on Jan. 12.

The officer also faces a civil rights lawsuit filed by Eze’s family.