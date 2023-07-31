LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place Monday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on University Avenue near Interstate 25 around 2:30 p.m.
Police said it appeared to be a single-vehicle crash. An investigation into the crash is underway.