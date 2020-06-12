Las Cruces Police impersonator sentenced to 8 months

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man was sentenced to eight months in federal prison for impersonating a police officer. Aaron Stroud claimed to be a U.S. marshal when he intervened in a domestic dispute last September in Doña Ana County. He wore a U.S. marshal’s shirt, carried a radio, had a fake badge and a sidearm and said he routinely patrolled the area.

Stroud will receive credit for time already served in custody. When Stroud does his prison time he’ll have two years of supervised release. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joni Autrey Stahl prosecuted the case.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources