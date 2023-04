LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police wrote nearly 800 more speeding citations in 2022 compared to the year before.

The department said it conducted 43 traffic enforcement projects in 2022 and issued 1,918 citations, an increase of 67% compared to the year before.

So far this year, the department operated 17 traffic projects and issued 384 tickets.