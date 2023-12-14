LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A new cohort of 15 police cadets are set to become officer- trainees with the Las Cruces Police Department. Now, they’ll get an additional 14 weeks of instruction from field training officers.

The cadets’ training includes over 1,000 hours of education. Most of that time is spent in the classroom, and about 40% of the training is field training.

The Las Cruces Police Department is already taking applications for a new round of cadets. They will accept applications through December 31, 2023, the department says. More info can be found at this link.