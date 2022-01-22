Las Cruces police continue search for missing man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been two-and-a-half months, and still no sign of a man who went missing in southern New Mexico. Las Cruces police say 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler left White Sands Missile Range on November 8, headed for Ruidoso, but he never arrived.
Story continues below
- Trending: Owner of Albuquerque smoke shop accused of trafficking drugs
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 20 de Enero 2022
- COVID: State responds to new CDC guidance for schools
- New Mexico: Teen father of baby thrown in dumpster releases statement
His car was found abandoned in early December in Franklin Mountains State Park, north of El Paso. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, they are asked to call Las Cruces police.