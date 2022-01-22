Las Cruces police continue search for missing man

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been two-and-a-half months, and still no sign of a man who went missing in southern New Mexico. Las Cruces police say 33-year-old Geoffrey Spangler left White Sands Missile Range on November 8, headed for Ruidoso, but he never arrived.

His car was found abandoned in early December in Franklin Mountains State Park, north of El Paso. If anyone knows about his whereabouts, they are asked to call Las Cruces police.

