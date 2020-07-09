Las Cruces police asking public’s help in locating 17-year-old girl

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old girl.

Fallen Dunn was last seen on the evening of July 8 on the 200 block of Happy Trails road near Avenida de Mesilla. Dunn is 5’5″ tall, weights approximately 120 lbs., and has brown hair in a buzz cut. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a rainbow logo on it, light blue skinny jeans, and multi-color Converse shoes. Dunn wears glasses that have one square lense and one round lens.

Dunn recently moved to Las Cruces and does not know many people. Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.