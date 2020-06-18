Las Cruces Police ask for public’s assistance locating missing child

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have regarding missing 13-year-old Destiny Arellano. She was last known to be at the address 907 Fawn Lane around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17.

Arellano is about five-feet, six-inches tall, and weighs around 165 pounds. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray shorts, white Van shoes, and had a black and white polka dot backpack. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Las Cruces Police at 575-526-0795.